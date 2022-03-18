End of an Era

In March 2022, the duo announced that Flip or Flop would end for good with the season 10 finale. “Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era,” Haack wrote via Instagram at the time. “Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale. I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later. … It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!”

El Moussa, for his part, thanked fans for “following along” for the previous decade. “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between,” he wrote via Instagram. “But I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”