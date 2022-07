Fight on the Field

Photos surfaced of a series of seemingly tense moments between the two couples at a children’s soccer game. In one photo, Tarek is seen pulling Heather away from Christina, while in another series of snaps, the Flipping 101 star is seemingly separated from Joshua.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward,” the Christina on the Coast star’s rep told Us in a statement on May 10.