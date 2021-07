‘Horrifying’ Health Scares

Haack was put on bed rest after two failed IVF attempts, and at the same time, El Moussa was prescribed “large amounts of pain meds” during his cancer treatment. He later recalled on the “Dr. Drew” podcast, “I lost 60 pounds, I was on Vicodin every day. On top of that, my hormones are off, I’m on pain meds and narcotics, and I’m filming and working. It was a really rough three, four years. … It was a horrifying experience.”