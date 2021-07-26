Police Incident

In May 2016, authorities were called to the real estate experts’ California home, responding to a tip that there was a “possibly suicidal male with a gun” on the property. An eyewitness told police at the tine that Haack was “crying and shaking,” while El Moussa told the deputies that he “he had no intention of hurting himself.” He agreed to “voluntarily relinquish all of his firearms” after the incident.

That December, the duo announced their split, telling Us in a statement, “We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”