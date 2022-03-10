Well Wishes

El Moussa weighed in on whether his ex-wife was possibly engaged after she sparked rumors after being pictured wearing a ring on her left hand.

“If a ring is on a girl’s finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she’s with her man, what does that mean?” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “I’m not a mind reader, [but] I’m just saying, they’re good together. I hope the best for them.”

After Haack confirmed her engagement to Joshua Hall, an insider shared with Us that El Moussa and Anstead found out “from her social media post,” adding, “They’re both happy for her and wish her the best.”