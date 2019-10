2014

Hendricks detailed her decision to not have children in her May 2014 cover story for Health magazine. “It seems like it’s expected that you’d want to have kids,” she noted at the time. “It’s just very normal for people to say, ‘Well, when you guys have kids …’ And then when I say, ‘Actually I don’t think we’re going to do that,’ people will say, ‘Oh, you say that now …’ It doesn’t bother me, though. And, you know, there’s a small chance I could change my mind.”