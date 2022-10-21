Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

Bobby Flay’s name is synonymous with scrumptious food — and while the restaurateur and Food Network personality has been inspiring both professional and amateur chefs for years now, he’s also just as committed to his love life.

Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, were initially introduced through mutual friends in 2020. The chef, who is a dedicated dad to his adult daughter, Sophie — whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Kate Connelly — told Entertainment Tonight just how “important” it is for his girlfriend and child to have a strong bond.

“Sophie and Christina have a great relationship, which obviously that’s an amazing thing too,” he shared. “It’s important that Sophie likes my girlfriend.”

Prior to dating Pérez, Flay was married three times: first to Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993, next to Connelly from 1995 to 1998, and ultimately to Stephanie March from 2005 to 2015. Their marriage ended when she accused him of being unfaithful.

