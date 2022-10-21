Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

How Did Flay and Perez Meet?

This couple was introduced by mutual friends in 2020, and the duo made their first public appearance together in November 2021 at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship — where his horse, Pizza Bianca, earned first place and $520,000 in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

The Beat Bobby Flay host made a public speech, accepting the cup with his daughter Sophie.

The celebrity chef announced that winning the Breeders’ Cup Race was “obviously a dream come true,” and then added how he enjoyed sharing it with family, business partner, and … girlfriend, per Page Six.