Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

How Many Times Has Flay Been Married?

Bobby has been married and divorced three times: first, to chef Ponzek, whom he wed in 1991 and split from in 1993. Two years later, he tied the knot with Connelly, with whom he welcomed Sophie, but their wedded bliss did not last and the two called it quits in 1995.

His third wife was March, who became famous for her role in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The two tied the knot in 2005, but it all fell apart a decade later when she accused him of being unfaithful.

His last serious girlfriend before Pérez was Masters of Sex actress Helene Yorke.