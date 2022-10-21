Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

What Does Perez Do for a Living?

Pérez is a freelance writer who previously worked for a company known as Miss Grass, which sells THC and CBD products. During her tenure at the business, she was the senior content manager and creative director of the company, though she left the brand in April 2022. In her freelance career, she has written for Vogue, Condé Nast, GQ, Architectural Digest, Glamour, and others.

No stranger to the small screen, the businesswoman has also had roles as a host and an expert for various TV and video segments, including E!’s What the Fashion and Glamour’s Tricks of the Trends.

Pérez, who is also a model, previously studied fashion illustration and design at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology.