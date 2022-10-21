Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

What Have Flay and Perez Said About Each Other?

In August 2022, the Food Network star told Entertainment Tonight that things were “going great” with Pérez and that he’s a “very, very lucky person.” Flay referred to his love as “so sweet” and “so smart,” gushing that she “just enhances everything” that he’s able to participate in with her.

Pérez, for her part, is just as smitten with her beau. In a December 2021 Instagram post, she wished him a Happy Birthday, and wrote that Flay keeps her laughing and makes her life “more delicious and sparkly” than ever could have imagined.