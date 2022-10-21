Who Is Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Christina Perez

When Did They Go Public With Their Romance?

In September 2021 — two months prior to his Breeders’ Cup World Championship win — he appeared on Today for a food demonstration. Savannah Guthrie, however, wanted to know the important details about his personal life, asking Flay the identity of his mystery girlfriend.

At the time, Flay explained, he wanted to “keep her nameless.”

In October, the burger master stuck to his word in another Today interview, this time with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “I mentioned that I do have a new girlfriend and that she doesn’t eat meat,” he noted, adding that he made vegetarian chili and “the chili went out the window.”