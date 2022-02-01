Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

January 2022

Heerdegen has “exhausted [his] financial resources” and is roughly $65,000 in debt, he claims in court documents obtained by Us. Ricci’s estranged husband states he is “unable to pay” over $9,000 to his divorce lawyers, and he paid another law office $95,600 for his Domestic Violence Restraining Order application against Christina and to defend against her DVRO application against him.

The docs also reveal that he has supervised visits with his and Ricci’s son twice a week.