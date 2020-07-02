Love Lives Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dory Jackson July 2, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock 13 6 / 13 May 2014 It was announced that Ricci was pregnant with the pair’s first child. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News