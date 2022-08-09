January 2022

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Monster actress revealed that her husband chose their daughter’s name without her knowledge. “My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name right? And the nickname is Cleo?’ And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, the full name’s Cleopatra.’ And I was sort of like, ‘Fine, whatever. We’ll talk about this later,’ ” she recalled.

The Wednesday star added, “He got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra,'” she told host Ellen DeGeneres.