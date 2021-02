Ana de Armas

“My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one of the best experiences of my career. Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company,” Plummer’s Knives Out costar wrote via Instagram. “I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest in Peace.”