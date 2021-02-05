Jamie Lee Curtis

“I made this portrait of Christopher Plummer the first day of filming @KnivesOut. As I played his eldest child I wanted to connect a moment with him and I say in the little study that he had as a room to wait in and we talked,” the actress recalled via Instagram. “I had very little work with him but we made a lovely connection. His work in that movie is full of life, love and longing. A beautiful portrayal. Honored to have been able to work with him. A warm Aloha, Christopher.”