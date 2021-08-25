Christy Didn’t Know About Shia’s Childhood Struggles

Years later, Romano confirmed that LaBeouf’s home issues weren’t something she was aware of at the time.

“I didn’t know a lot of the backstories that came out about where they were living at that time and how much hardship they’d seen and stuff like that,” she explained, adding that she loved her costar’s mother when she met her on set.

Now, Romano wishes she had a clearer picture of what was going on with LaBeouf. “I just kick myself because I really do kind of wish, if I’d known anything about him I could have been, I don’t know, more patient? But I was dealing with my own thing,” she mentioned. “I was moving across country for the opportunity. I was sad about a breakup when I was 16, and I was dealing with my own drama.”

In October 2019, the Transformers star opened about the pressure he felt to help his family financially while filming Even Stevens.

“In a very simple way, to me, having money meant having a family,” LaBeouf said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “The more money I had, the more I could have my family around. That’s just how I equated it.”

It took many years for the Fury actor to realize that his upbringing contributed to his mental health struggles. It wasn’t until he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder that he realized what he was going through.

“I just thought I was an alcoholic, like, a true-blue drunk and I needed to deal with that,” he noted. “I knew it was an issue but didn’t know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people.”