Christy Was Upset When Shia Didn’t Thank Her at the Emmys

An upsetting moment that still stands out for Romano is when they both attended the Daytime Emmy Awards together in 2003.

“He was on the podium. I was sitting there with the rest of our team, and he thanked, like, everybody at the table. But he didn’t thank me,” she detailed. “I was hurt at the time, because I felt like since day one, it was him and me. It was, like, our show. But because it was so life or death for him, it was his show and I was just, like, around because I was a girl.”