News Cincinnati’s Wellness Your Way Festival — See Photos From Day 3! By Us Weekly Staff October 14, 2019 Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival 7 8 / 7 Fun and Games Magician Justin Flom performed during a Magic Show on the Inspire Stage. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News