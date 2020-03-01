2. She enjoys the great outdoors.

She likes to hike, rock climb and be outdoors. “There is not a single thing that makes me feel more alive+happy than when I am immersed in nature!” she captioned a September 2019 photo that showed her standing on top of a peak. “Today I felt so connected and was soaking up every moment of it, when I thought, ‘I wish my dad could see how beautiful this is! He would love it!’ (He was a wildlife biologist) …then I heard his voice say as clear as day ‘I’m right here with you’ Took my breath away.”