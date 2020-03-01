3. She had a tough year in 2019.

Crawley admitted she struggled last year after her mom got a tough diagnosis but went into 2020 full of hope, sharing a happy photo of herself in the ocean in January. “2020 energy,” she captioned the photo. “Edit: What needs to be said, Is that this ‘energy’ was hard earned for me this past year. And this photo is to remind MYSELF how hard I’ve worked and fought for my peace and happiness. And the truth is that I probably wouldn’t have posted it in the past.) But guess what… 2019 was awful tough. I don’t show it often, but there were so many days where I wanted to just crumble. But my CHOSEN family, and 2 sisters fought right along side me when I was struggling. (Ya I said it) And I am forever forever grateful!! They held me up when the weight of my moms diagnosis crushed my soul. We fight together. So ya, here’s my 2020 energy, and who cares if I gained weight, earned a few more wrinkles and have a goofy looking chipped front tooth! I worked hard for this happiness. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”