Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Split Gets Messy: Breaking Down the Timeline, Cheating Accusations and More

By
Clare Crawley Dale Moss Messy Split Breaking Down Timeline Cheating Rumors
 ABC/Craig Sjodin; Courtesy Dale Moss/Instagram
Clare’s Issues With Dale’s Family

According to another source, Clare and Dale’s relationship “caused friction” with the athlete’s “friends and family.” In addition to Dale’s sister showing her support for her brother via Instagram on January 21, Dale’s cousin seemingly slammed Clare earlier this month.

According to alleged screenshots shared via social media,  the cousin, who was on their San Diego trip in early January, unfollowed Clare and wrote, “We know the truth! Now unfollow US in real life” via his Instagram Stories.

