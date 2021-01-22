The Real Estate Agent

Hours after E! reported about Dale’s “mystery woman,” they revealed her identity: New York City real estate agent Eleonora Srugo. A spokesperson for Srugo subsequently told Us that the pair are just friends.

“Dale and Eleonora are, and have been platonic friends for a few years,” Ronn Torossian told Us. “They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best. They have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”