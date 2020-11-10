Love Lives Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Go on Their ‘Hometown’ Date in South Dakota After Getting Engaged By Meredith Nardino November 10, 2020 Courtesy of Dale Moss/Instagram 7 2 / 7 A Total Snack As they continued their journey, the couple goofed off while comparing the best types of potato chips. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News