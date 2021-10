On Lack of Closure

“It’s painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn’t even have enough respect to you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation to owning your stuff in it — on both sides,” she said. “It’s hurtful, because it’s like, ‘You think that little of me? But yet you supposedly loved me?’ … And maybe that is the closure of it. You don’t care enough to care, so that alone should be the closure.”