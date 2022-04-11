TikToker Apologizes to Clayton After Doubling Down on Cheating Allegations

Clayton’s Response

In addition to denying the allegations immediately via proof of his location on Friday night, Echard shared a screenshot of his DMs with Narang, who claimed they met at The Penny Farthing in NYC.

“My video shows I was in an AZ gym at 8pm MST, which is 11pm EST (your time). So even if I hooped right on a private jet, I wouldn’t make it to NY until 3:30am EST (flight from AZ to NY is 4 1/2 hours). So that disproves you saw me at 2am EST,” he wrote in the message. “Like I said, good luck.”