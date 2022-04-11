TikToker Apologizes to Clayton After Doubling Down on Cheating Allegations

The Allegations

“Last night, I was in a bar, and it was a very dark room. It’s hard to see people, and this guy came up to me. We were, like, kinda standing near each other. He starts talking to me. He’s very attractive. So, I’m responding, we’re kind of flirting. Then, he proceeds to ask me, ‘Do you watch The Bachelor?’ And I go, ‘No,’ ‘cause I’ve never seen it before … So, he tells me he was just on it,” Narang originally claimed on Saturday via TikTok. “I end up going back with him. Didn’t think anything was wrong with that. He approached me, he was flirting with me. Why would I assume he might be engaged? … He made it clear I couldn’t stay over, which is fine — I wasn’t intending on it. But he was very like, ‘You gotta go,’ And I was like, ‘OK, man, I’m outta here.’”

In the comments section of the post, Narang alleged that the person in question said their name was “Clayton.”