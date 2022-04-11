TikToker Apologizes to Clayton After Doubling Down on Cheating Allegations

The Apology

Narang released a nearly three-minute-long apology video on Sunday after she connected with Reality Steve.

“I want to start by saying I am so sorry to Susie and Clayton. I was genuinely under the impression that I was with him,” she said. “And after getting camera footage, Reality Steve was able to confirm with me that it was not him. The footage was from behind, but it doesn’t seem to be his build. He would know much better than me. But yeah, between me, him, Susie and Clayton, we’re the only people who have access to this photo and it is not him. I privately apologized to both of them. But obviously, I owe them a public apology.”

She added that she “did not mean to cause any of this,” claiming, “I truly thought that I was with him. Everything I said in that video was clearly a little impulsive. And I shouldn’t have been so assertive and just assumed it was the truth without investigating, maybe, further. And that’s totally on me. And I totally went wrong there. I shouldn’t have dealt with that how I did. But again, I was so under that impression that I thought I was doing the right thing. And I also want to emphasize the whole reason I made the video was not with any malicious intent. I asked myself if I were in [Susie’s] position would I want to know, and I thought she was engaged to him. If I were her, I would have wanted to know that my, you know, future husband is cheating on me with 22-year-olds in bars.”