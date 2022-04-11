What’s Next

Narang told Us in an exclusive statement on Monday, April 11, that she was “in contact” with Evans before Echard.

“Clayton DMed me first before speaking out. I had only been in contact with Susie before that,” she alleged. “There’s someone impersonating Clayton in NYC and it’s really freaky that I was put in that situation. He’s taking advantage of girls by pretending to be him. Their resemblance is scary and he’s memorized his entire life. I’m hoping to advertise what we now know is the truth as much as possible. I’m hoping people can help track this person’s identity, and, most of all, get the word out about this messed up person.”

She added: “He is taking advantage of girls by pretending to be someone he’s not, and I hope this serves as a PSA to be aware of this impersonator and his intentions.”