How Long Clayton and Susie Were Delaying Breakup

Echard admitted that he lost his “identity” and was trying “so hard to heal,” promising Evans that he just needed more time.

“I was telling Susie, ‘Hey, once I get past these things, once I find my confidence again, once I love myself again, then I’ll be able to love you. But just give me three more months, just give me three more months,’” he recalled. “And I just couldn’t heal and the time that I thought I was going to heal, it just kept stretching. And then there was more commentary and a new season and more comments were being said and my name was constantly on Twitter. … These conversations popped up a few times. … There’s so much love, and I was like, ‘I want to fight so hard for this relationship, but I feel like the more I fight, the more I tear her down.’”