How the Cheating Scandal, ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Played Role in Clayton, Susie’s Split

The former football player explained that the duo “saw the tides turning” when it came to public perception of their relationship, but the “damage was done already,” revealing that both he and Evans had a lot of “dark days” the world didn’t see. Echard also made it clear that false allegations via TikTok that he cheated and Windey and Recchia’s Bachelorette suitors making fun of him didn’t help matters.

“I could never have imagined that I was going to get thousands of death threats in my DMs. I couldn’t have imagined that I was going to spend the vast majority of my relationship trying to convince Susie, like, ‘Hey, I’m going to be better once I heal,’” he said. “I couldn’t just breathe a sigh of relief because I was, like, ‘There’s always something that we’re combating.’ The cheating scandal — that was treacherous to our relationship. That really hurt us because it was just one more thing that piled on. And I think if you took any of these things and you just isolated them, I think we would have gotten through it with flying colors. But it was just one thing after the next and then [The Bachelorette] came on. And then it was like, you know, ‘Clayton sucks.’ … That hurts, those comments. Because what that does is that then brings the focus back on to us. And then people online are like, ‘Yeah, he does suck.’”