Susie Helped Clayton With Suicidal Thoughts

“I had no business being the Bachelor with the person that I was then. … The person I was now would have handled things 100 times better,” Echard said, noting that he packed 10 years of growth in one year. “I wouldn’t have been held accountable if I wasn’t placed in a spotlight where everyone could see every single corner of who I was every piece of me. I mean, I do think it all happens for a reason. I think I wouldn’t have been able to get through what I got through with anybody other than Susie. She was the only person that was going to help me see what I saw. And she was the only person that was going to keep me from going off the rails and doing something extremely drastic because I had very dark thoughts from the show — moments where I said, you know, ‘It’d be better off if I just ended things.’ And the fact that I had her with me as I was thinking that — I’m like, ‘What if I didn’t have her?’ You know, ‘Where would I have been then?’”