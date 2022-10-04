The Moving Conversation

Back in August, Echard revealed that he and Evans were leaving their shared home in Virginia Beach as he relocated to Arizona and she spent time in Los Angeles. When the former Bachelorette asked the twosome whether the admission was a “soft” breakup announcement, Echard said it was more a “misunderstanding” and “miscommunication” between the duo as he struggled with his career path. He explained that he originally told Evans he wanted to go back to corporate America, and she agreed to follow him to the West Coast. When he changed his mind again and wanted to pursue his mental health coaching, she supported his dreams but didn’t want to continue to be in “limbo.”

“It sucked because when we had this conversation an hour ago, I was like, ‘So if I would have just picked the stability route, could that have changed things?’ But I also was like, ‘Susie was helping me chase my passions and not just go back to what I’ve known, that’s been safe my entire life.’ I mean, my entire life, I played it safe,” he said. “And I realized that safe doesn’t bring you happiness, sometimes. … And I realized I can’t give up on this dream and this passion of mine, how do I find enough stability mentally that I can provide for Susie but also, like, I don’t want to take away from me chasing after my passion that, truthfully is giving me life — just chasing and reaching these kids and making a major difference bigger than I ever have.”