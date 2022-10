Will Clayton and Susie Get Back Together?

“We’re not going to say there’s not the possibility, but there’s still a lot of pain that came from the entire situation itself that, I think, we can both say we are kind of far off from healing from right now,” Echard said. “We need more time. I don’t know if that’s three, six months, a year, two years, whatever, but like, the damage is still too fresh.”