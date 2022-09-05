How Clayton and Susie Moved Past ‘The Bachelor’

“I think we learned a lot from our discussions after the show more than anything. We didn’t hold back. We rehashed that entire night on several occasions and we both could have done better that night,” Evans told Us in March 2022. “I could have communicated it better. [Clayton] could have communicated better, [he could have been] more understanding of my perspective. We both learned so much. And watching it back, it was sad, and it was tough because I could see on Clayton’s face when I brought up that topic … you could see the devastation in his face and that realization of, like, coming back down or coming back over to the real world where I was living. It just broke my heart because I knew it was coming. So it was tough to watch.”

Echard added that the pair used their journals to help communicate.

“When we started talking after the show, we opened up our journals because we had really written down everything from the beginning to the end of the journey and we opened them up and we just read them to each other all the way through,” he said. “I didn’t take out anything. There was a lot of stuff in there and I wanted her to know this is exactly how it went. These are my inner thoughts.”