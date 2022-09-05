Living Separately

In August 2022, Echard revealed that he was moving to Arizona while Evans relocated to California.

“People might look at us like, ‘Oh, they’re separating.’ … [But a] little distance never hurts,” Echard said at the time. “Distance makes the heart grow fonder,” he noted. “She has her own dreams and aspirations. And we’re gonna give it a shot. … If it doesn’t work, and we’re like, ‘We don’t like this distance, it’s hurting us,’ then one of us will move to the other person.”