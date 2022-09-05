The Cheating Allegations

The pair were rocked with cheating allegations in April 2022 when a woman messaged the wedding photographer that she slept with the former Bachelor the night before. Echard, for his part, quickly denied the claims as he wasn’t even in the same state as the woman. Still, Evans admitted her stomach “dropped” at the time.

“I clicked my messages and I’ve got a message from her. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, like, there is no way.’ Of course, in that moment, my stomach, like, dropped because I was just like, ‘What?’” she said on the “Talking It Out” podcast at the time. “I just couldn’t have even, like, fathomed Clayton of all people — like, I just genuinely have so much trust in him as a good human being before anything else. And then I see a text from him. And he’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, there’s people speculating online, like, this is crazy.’ And we FaceTime immediately. … He’s in his brother’s apartment in Arizona. This is, like, the day after supposedly that she was with him.”

Evans added that the drama, which ended with the woman admitting it wasn’t Echard but instead a man pretending to be him, helped their romance grow.

“It just led to conversations, like, ‘How do we navigate this in the future?’ And also just, like, coming down to pure trust. … [He has] pure intentions and [a] genuine soul, that I would never ever, ever imagine this to happen,” Evans said. “The only times that we fight or argue, it’s never about, like, us. It’s about the weird situations that we have been thrown into because of a public relationship. We did have some, like, just tough conversations for the future of like, ‘What are our expectations for each other?’ …. This is, like, such a new territory. And like, we don’t know who to lean on to navigate this stuff, so we have to lean on each other.”