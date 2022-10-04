Why They Called It Quits

The twosome cited their different communication styles, backlash from Bachelor Nation and Echard struggling to heal amid a “self-identity” struggle as reasons for their split. Evans also felt like she was in “limbo” as Echard debated career changes.

“It sucked because when we had this conversation an hour ago, I was like, ‘So if I would have just picked the stability route, could that have changed things?’” he asked on “Off the Vine,” referring to his debate about going back to corporate America but ultimately picking his mental health advocacy career. “And I realized that safe doesn’t bring you happiness, sometimes. … And I realized I can’t give up on this dream and this passion of mine, how do I find enough stability mentally that I can provide for Susie but also, like, I don’t want to take away from me chasing after my passion that, truthfully is giving me life — just chasing and reaching these kids and making a major difference bigger than I ever have.”