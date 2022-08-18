‘Disgusting’ He Was in a ‘Polyamorous’ Relationship

While looking back on how his sleeping with Recchia and Windey upset Evans, Echard explained, “I was forcing myself, essentially, to be in this polyamorous environment, and I adapted to it. But Susie never did. Susie was just dating me the entire time, nobody else and she had this monogamous mindset. And as I look back at it now, as a monogamous person, I’m like, ‘That’s disgusting. … You shouldn’t have taken these actions, like, what makes you think you were gonna be intimate with somebody and then two days later proposed to someone?’ … I look back at it now, and I’m like, ‘You are a monogamous person, that’s the way you view it as far as when it comes to being in a serious relationship.’ This is where the disconnect was.”