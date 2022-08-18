Watching Gabby and Rachel’s Season

“I don’t hold a grudge. I’m not mad at anybody for saying something night one,” he said of the Bachelorette season 19 contestants poking fun at him. “It’s just business, you know, the show is meant to be entertaining and to stir up drama and get people talking. So they’re going to do that. But doesn’t mean that these people that are doing this hate me, it just means it’s a business. It doesn’t bother me. I’m happy with my life. But I mean, I guess a silver lining, [was] a lot of people came to my defense online. It was kind of nice just to see people say like, ‘You know, just leave him alone.’”