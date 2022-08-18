Cancel OK

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different Cities After Living Together: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’

By
Why He Wasn’t Shown More on Michelle’s Season

Echard acknowledged that it was a “very interesting dynamic” for fans to watch him on Young’s season after his Bachelor announcement was already leaked.

“The show, in my opinion, was trying to protect the integrity of her season and not take away from her by highlighting me,” he said. “And so, I think that’s why I wasn’t shown as much as I was shown — which I was perfectly fine. I wouldn’t want to take away from Michelle either. Like, she’s an incredible woman, she deserves her own seasons, this focus needs to be on her.”

