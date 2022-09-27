Who Is Myles Garrett?

Born in December 1995, Garrett is a defensive end in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and a Texas A&M alum. He was the recipient of the All-American honors in 2016 and was the first selection by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft. Garrett has been named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pros during his NFL career.

After coming to blows on the field with Pittsburgh Steeler’s quarterback Mason Rudolph in 2019, Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the season and fined $45,000. While the Texas native appealed his suspension in November of that year, the ruling was upheld. He was reinstated from his suspension in February 2020.