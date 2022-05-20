Published Author

Dylan’s first comic book, Sun Eater, was published in July 2021 by Heavy Metal. The nine-issue saga was centered in ninth century Norway. “I love fantasy-action and I wanted to create something that would appeal to newer fans of the genre while tackling an elevated story,” the author told Heavy Metal ahead of the first issue drop. “The characters I wrote are from actual tales and bardic songs, and the story is about the adult, dark, grotesque, and somber world of Sun Eater and its desperate, faulty protagonist. While I have been actively writing Sun Eater for years, the culmination of the content rings especially true for me now, at this stage of my life.”