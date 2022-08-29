August 2022

Diab broke the news that she and Kaepernick welcomed their first child hours before she appeared on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards black carpet. “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” the TV host captioned an Instagram photo of her and her man holding the little one.

Diab added: “Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.”