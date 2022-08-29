February 2016

Though the duo was first linked in 2015, they didn’t officially confirm their relationship until February 2016 when they attended a charity function together to help children battling heart disease.

The California native and her beau went on to be involved with other charities, founding the Know Your Rights Camp together that October. The organization “advances the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities and elevates the next generation of change leaders,” the website reads.