November 2017

Diab made her feelings clear for Kaepernick when she paid tribute to him for GQ magazine after the outlet named him Citizen of the Year. “Colin has always been helping people, he has always been involved, because he has empathy,” she wrote in November 2017.

“Empathy was a reason why he was adopted: His parents — two of their children had passed away from heart defects. It’s why he helped so many young children with heart defects get proper care — he’s been doing that for years.