Jorge Salcedo

The former head men’s soccer coach at UCLA pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges in May. The following October, he was hit with fraud and bribery charges. Salcedo filed a motion against the college in January 2020, alleging that the university should be held responsible for admitting students of wealthy donors. UCLA denied the claims in a statement: “Yesterday’s motion is a false and misleading effort by the criminal defense team for former men’s soccer head coach Jorge Salcedo to defend him against serious criminal charges based on information that has already been widely reported and addressed by UCLA.”