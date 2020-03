Jovan Vavic

The former waterpolo coach at USC pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges. Vavic’s lawyer claimed the coach was “not only encouraged but effectively required” to raise money for the team, claiming his system was “fully endorsed and facilitated by university officials.” The attorney added that the case “ignores the reality that at USC, a parent’s ability and willingness to contribute to the university, including to athletics, influenced admissions decisions.”