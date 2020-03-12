Lori Loughlin

After the scandal broke, Loughlin was fired from the Hallmark Channel and not asked back for the final season of Fuller House. After rejecting a plea deal in April 2019, Loughlin pleaded not guilty to the additional bribery charges filed against her in November.

“Lori has been meeting with her lawyers for days at a time,” a source told Us after her court appearance. “It’s her full-time job and she is very involved with her defense. When not at her lawyer’s office, Lori is emailing and texting with the team.”

A second insider told Us in February 2020 that Loughlin had “renewed sense of hope” after prosecutors discovered notes written by Singer that could potentially get the couple off the hook.

“Singer’s notes indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients who participated in the in the alleged ‘side door’ scheme that their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations that went to the schools,” the duo’s lawyer Sean Berkowitz claimed in docs obtained by Us.

“Lori is feeling motivated and ready to fight,” the second insider said.

Us confirmed in January that the Loughlin-Giannulli family put their multi-million dollar home on the market.